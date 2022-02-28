Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja explained why he did not bowl in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav bowled their full quota of four overs, but Jadeja did not bowl a single ball in the last T20I of the series.

Also Read | The Aussies Send an Early Message in #CWC22 Action with a Comfortable Victory over the … – Latest Tweet by Cricket World Cup.

"The plan was to give Bishnoi and Kuldeep some match practice today, that's the reason I didn't bowl," Jadeja said after the 3rd T20I.

"I have worked hard at the NCA, the trainers there were helpful, that was my preparation for the T20Is and the upcoming Tests," he added.

Also Read | Fifties for Lauren Winfield-Hill and Nat Sciver!

England’s Batting Unit Look in Good … – Latest Tweet by Cricket World Cup.

Jadeja made his return to international cricket with the Sri Lanka series and he impressed one and all, especially with the bat in hand.

India won the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain's knock of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)