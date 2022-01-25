Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) COVID-19 breached the Pro Kabaddi League bio-bubble here with an unspecified number of players in two teams testing positive for the virus, forcing rescheduling of some of the matches.

The PKL organisers said in a Monday night statement said that the affected players have been isolated. Changes have been made in the matches scheduled between January 25 and 30.

“After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage ..., two of the 12 PKL teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," the organisers Mashal Sports said in a statement.

"To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," the statement added.

The organisers did not name the two affected teams nor give out the number of positive cases.

The PKL season is currently being played here in a strict bio-bubble.

"The health of the players continues to be top priority for Mashal Sports. The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols."

Match Schedule (Jan 25-30):

January 25: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

January 26: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

January 27: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

January 28: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

January 29: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

January 30: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas.

