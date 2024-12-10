New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for its historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur and said the talented athletes had brought immense pride to the nation.

The Indian contingent recorded a 55-medal haul at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games, an 11-time increase over its last participation in 2015 when it had won five medals.

"Congratulations to our Indian contingent for a historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur! Our talented athletes have brought immense pride to our nation by winning an extraordinary 55 medals, making it India's best ever performance at the games," Modi said.

"This remarkable feat has motivated the entire nation, especially those passionate about sports," he said.

The 68-member Indian contingent captured eight gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medals to finish fifth among 21 countries, its best-ever performance in the quadrennial event since its inaugural edition in 1984.

