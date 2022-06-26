New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lavished praise on Telangana-based mountaineer Poorna Malavath for completing the 'Seven Summits Challenge'.

In her latest achievement, Poorna climbed Mt Denali (6,190 mt), the highest mountain in the continent of North America, on June 5.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Kumar Kartikeya Singh Takes Four As Mumbai Bowled Out for 269, Set Madhya Pradesh 108-Run Target.

While addressing the nation in the latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "By completing the 7 summit challenge, Poorna has added another feather in her cap of success. The seven summit challenge... is the challenge of surmounting the seven most difficult and highest mountain peaks."

"With her indomitable spirit, Purva ascended the highest peak of North America Mount Denali and brought honour to the country. Poorna is the same daughter of India who had accomplished the amazing feat of conquering Mount Everest at the age of just 13," he added.

Also Read | SL vs AUS, Test Series 2022: Usman Khawaja Says Australia Much Better Prepared for Subcontinent Pitches Now.

Poorna, who hails from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, scaled the highest peak of Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and became the youngest Indian and the youngest girl in the world to have reached the summit.

Poorna has completed Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Carstensz Pyramid (Oceania), Mt Vinson (Antarctica) and Mt Denali expeditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)