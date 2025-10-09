Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with football fans in Mumbai and expressed his delight at the way football brings communities together, outlining the impact of the Premier League's training programme on the development of the sport in India.

On Wednesday, the Premier League organised a Community Coach Development Showcase at Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai, marking an important step in its long-term commitment to developing the country's community football workforce at the grassroot level. It's part of the league's long-standing initiative, Premier Skills, in partnership with the British Council. Delegates from the UK government and the British High Commission graced the event. Starmer also attended the event and shared a picture of himself interacting with young fans. The UK PM, who arrived in India on Wednesday morning for the first time in his tenure, was proud of how football is bringing different communities closer to each other.

"I met some football fans in Mumbai today. I'm hugely proud of our national sport; it brings communities together. That's why the Premier League's training programme in India is so impressive: coaching future professionals, and showing the world what British sport can do," Starmer wrote on X.

Former England forward and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen was also present during the event. The former Liverpool striker hailed the vast history of sportsmanship that the UK and India have shared. While expressing his delight about bringing happiness to children, Owen was pleased about Starmer's involvement during the event.

"The Premier League has been present in many countries for a long time. I believe it has been in India for about 18 years, working on collaborations between grassroots initiatives and the Premier League. Of course, England has had many ties with India over the years. We share a long history of friendship. From my point of view, a long history of sportsmanship exists between us, whether in cricket or any other sport. It's great to celebrate these events and see the children having fun today," Owen said while speaking to reporters.

"Obviously, I'm not a politician, but I am a former footballer. So, of course, from my part, it was great to be here with the Premier League. Obviously, the Prime Minister was here on other business and joined in the festivities today. So, it was great to see that. And as I say, hopefully, it was a great day for everybody involved," he added. (ANI)

