Koh Samui (Thailand), Mar 5 (AP) The Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon, said on Saturday that Thai police have been "very compassionate" in the handling of the aftermath of Shane Warne's death as he thanked the superintendent at Koh Samui Police Station.

Warne, whose artful and record-breaking spin bowling on the cricket field was matched by his impish allure and often controversial career off the pitch, was remembered by all manner of athletes, actors, prime ministers and rock stars on Saturday following his death from an apparent heart attack - He was 52.

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital.

Plans were being made to return his body to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where his family has been offered a state funeral. (AP)

