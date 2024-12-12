Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes Indian captain Rohit Sharma would be better suited to his usual opening role for the third Test against Australia at Brisbane, following a difficult outing in the middle order during India's loss in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

Rohit's return to the Indian line-up for the Adelaide Test saw the experienced opener batting in the middle order at number six instead of his customary opening position. Ponting, however, criticised this tactical move.

Rohit explained that the decision was influenced by the successful 201-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul during India's historic victory in the first Test of the series in Perth. The team management was reluctant to disrupt a functioning combination. Additionally, with Rohit having batted at number six in 25 previous innings, India deemed it a suitable adjustment for the match.

Discussing Rohit's role on the latest episode of The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, Ponting argued that the Indian skipper should be allowed to play in his preferred position.

"I felt that if Rohit Sharma was returning to the side, he should have gone straight back to the top to open the batting," Ponting said, as quoted by ICC.

"That's my opinion. I understand KL and Jaiswal had a 200-run partnership in Perth and played well, but Rohit is your captain and one of your most experienced players.

"You want him batting in his normal role. That's something they might need to reconsider--perhaps moving Rohit back to the top for Brisbane," Ponting concluded.

Rohit, batting at number six in the Adelaide Test, managed just three and six runs in two innings as Australia secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory, chasing only 19 runs in the final innings.

The 37-year-old has faced scrutiny for his recent Test performances. In his last 12 innings, 10 of which came during India's home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Rohit has scored 142 runs at an average of 11.83, with a solitary half-century.

When asked if Rohit's form was a concern for both him and the team, Ponting offered a nuanced perspective.

"As a player, you don't need anyone to tell you if you're scoring runs or not; you just know. Rohit had a long break before that Test, and it wasn't the easiest wicket to bat on. Most batsmen struggled on that pitch," Ponting noted.

"Whether it's worry or just concern, the key is to make him comfortable. Rohit has opened the batting for a long time, and I would move him back there. Perhaps KL could find a spot further down the order--that's what I would do because I think that's what Rohit would prefer," he added.

Since adopting the opening role in 2019, Rohit has excelled in Test cricket, amassing 2,685 runs in 64 innings at an average of 44.01, including nine centuries and eight half-centuries, with a top score of 212. He has been one of India's standout performers in the ICC World Test Championship.

The third Test begins at Brisbane's Gabba on Saturday, December 14. After a crushing 295-run defeat in the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium--where standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show--the hosts bounced back strongly with a 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

With the five-match series tied at 1-1, all eyes now turn to Brisbane's Gabba--a ground where an underdog Indian side famously ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak during the 2020-21 tour. More recently, the West Indies defeated Australia at the same venue in a pink-ball Test, thanks to a remarkable spell from pacer Shamar Joseph. These defeats have left the Aussies battling their own demons under mounting pressure. (ANI)

