D Gukesh scripted history on December 12 by winning the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. The 18-year-old became the youngest ever to become the chess world champion when he defeated Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 after the latter made a blunder in the contest. D Gukesh broke Garry Kasparov's record of being the youngest-ever chess world champion and also became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to attain the honour. After the historic victory, D Gukesh revealed the team that worked on the sidelines to help him achieve this feat. And one of them included Paddy Upton, mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

D Gukesh Reveals His Team After FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win

Gukesh D revealed and thanked his team of seconds, trainers, and training partners: 🇵🇱 Grzegorz Gajewski 🇵🇱 Radosław Wojtaszek 🇮🇳 Pentala Harikrishna 🇩🇪 Vincent Keymer 🇵🇱 Jan-Krzysztof Duda 🇵🇱 Jan Klimkowski and mental trainer Paddy Upton "I can't thank them enough" Gukesh says. pic.twitter.com/PS487u2N6J — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

Paddy Upton is not a new name in Indian sport. The South African-born cricket coach has had stints with the Indian men's cricket team as well as the India men's hockey team and now, he has also played a key role in D Gukesh scripting chess history in Singapore. The mental conditioning coach joined forces with D Gukesh to help him prepare for the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. After the 18-year-old's success over Ding Liren, Paddy Upton, in an interview, shed light on the work he did with Gukesh.

"I've been speaking to him for probably once a week for the last six months, just preparing him to manage his mind in a big event," Paddy Upton said while adding that the plan was to prepare him for the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 in such a way that he did not need to contact him during the 14-game showdown. "The idea was the less input I need to give during the 14 games, is a reflection of how well his preparation was," he further stated. Furthermore, he also pointed out the fact that players often make a big mistake, that is they need to something different in their first appearance at a big event. Old Video of 11-Year-Old D Gukesh Saying He Wants To Become Youngest World Chess Champion Goes Viral After He Achieves Feat With FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win, Fans React.

Paddy Upton Shares How He Helped D Gukesh Prepare for World Chess Championship 2024

Mental coach Paddy Upton says he's spoken to Gukesh once a week for the last 6 months, with the plan to have him so ready no contact was needed during the match. He says a big mistake players make is to think they need to do something completely different in their 1st huge event pic.twitter.com/64y7qm1Fvk — chess24 (@chess24com) December 12, 2024

'Surely the Best in the Business'

Paddy Upton was there won India won the Cricket World Cup, he was there with our hockey team that's won the bronze medal, and he's there with Gukesh, the new World Champion.... Surely the best in the business..#GukeshDing #PaddyUpton pic.twitter.com/8wqO0lK5Kj — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) December 12, 2024

'Padma Award' for Paddy Upton

Can we give Paddy Upton a Padma award? 2011 World Cup in cricket Top position in Test rankings Hockey team conditioning And now the Chess World Championship. https://t.co/yG9kMbPAEr — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) December 12, 2024

The South African was earlier a support staff of the Indian cricket team's 2011 ODI World Cup title triumph. He also played a role in the Indian men's hockey team winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a second consecutive finish at the Olympic Games for the first time since 1972.

