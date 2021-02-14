Lisbon, Feb 14 (AP) Porto came from two goals to draw rescue a 2-2 draw with struggling Boavista, but there was heartbreak as a last minute goal from 18-year-old debutant Chico Conceicao was disallowed in the 89th minute.

Porto coach and proud father Sergio Conceicao ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his son who looked to have clinched the late winner, but the goal did not stand due to a foul in the box.

Conceicao senior looked to be in tears in the dugout.

Following a third consecutive draw, Porto stay second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, seven points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon -- who have a game in hand. (AP)

