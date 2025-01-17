Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday, at 7:30 pm IST, a release from the league said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sit comfortably at the top of the points table, garnering 35 points from 15 matches with 11 victories and two draws to their name. Jamshedpur FC are fourth, having won 27 points from 14 encounters. Interestingly, they can bridge the gap with the Mariners with a prospective victory in this clash, since they have a game in hand as compared to the Jose Molina-coached team too.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to Miss Delhi vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Tie? Reports Suggest Ace Batter’s Participation ‘Subject to Availability’ Following Neck Sprain.

Jamshedpur FC will look to further their three-game victorious streak, as the Mohun Bagan Super Giant will pursue securing a league double over the Red Miners for the second straight season.

The last time the Red Miners went on a longer winning streak was in 2022, when they recorded seven consecutive victories, including a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant. However, Jamshedpur have lost each of their last three ISL meetings with the Mariners, failing to score in the last two. Another defeat will equal their joint-longest losing streak against any opponent in ISL history.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs SL Knockout Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are in a purple patch upfront, scoring in each of their last 12 ISL games (25 goals in total). A goal in this match will set a new record for the Mariners' longest scoring streak in the competition.

Having won the reverse fixture 3-0 on November 23, they will look to record consecutive league doubles over Jamshedpur FC, a feat previously achieved against East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and NorthEast United FC.

Jamshedpur FC have permitted an average of 26.6 touches per game in their own penalty box this season, the highest of any team, while managing just 3.1 sequences of 10+ open play passes per game, the third lowest in the league. They have developed a distinct style of play, which has seen them score 22 goals, and have covered these aspects so far, but the Mariners will have their eye out on exploiting the aforementioned areas.

Despite these challenges, Stephen Eze and Javi Siverio have excelled in aerial duels, winning 3.8 and 3.6 aerial duels per game, respectively, which is the highest in the league. The Mariners will have their task cut out against Jamshedpur FC since the Red Miners prefer stretching the opposition's defences and delivering lateral balls, whilst Eze's presence ensures that they aren't vulnerable in defence when the opposition undertakes a similar route.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have dominated possession with an average of 8.2 sequences of 10+ open play passes per game, the best in the league. They will naturally look to assume total control of the proceedings but will have to be wary of Jamshedpur FC hitting them on the counter-attack and outnumbering their defence

Manvir Singh is two goal contributions away from becoming only the fifth player in ISL history to register 40+ goal contributions for a single side. His seven assists against Jamshedpur FC are his highest against any opponent. He has netted and assisted thrice each in the current campaign of the competition.

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have faced off nine times in the ISL, with the Mariners winning five, the Red Miners triumphing thrice, and one match ending in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil brought the focus on his team and their processes when asked about the strength of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant squad.

"Actually, the most important thing that we need to think about is our team. We need to focus on ourselves," he said as quoted by an ISL press release.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed that he will continue to encourage his team to improve regardless of their outcome, when probed if they could convert more chances into goals.

"I'm happy with the performance of the team. However, my job is to improve the team in every aspect, in every game," he said as the release added.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan has made three goal contributions this season, showing his influence in the final third. Sanan signed for Jamshedpur FC before the 2023-24 season and has so far recorded four goals and two assists for the team in the ISL.

Jamshedpur FC's Imran Khan has attempted the most crosses (46) for his side this season, with a 34.8% accuracy rate--the third-highest among Indian players (min. 25 crosses). His two assists have both come via crosses, including one in their recent win over Mumbai City FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Asish Rai has been a terrific performer with a tackle success rate of 87% (20/23), the second highest in the league among players with 20+ tackles. He will be looking to break attacks and assert the Mariners' influence in the proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)