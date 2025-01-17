India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is going on in India, and the Indian national Kho Kho team has managed to reach the quarterfinals of the competition. Placed in Group A, India have been unstoppable, and have displayed ruthless play in all their league matches, qualifying for the playoffs without a single loss. The India side led by Pratik Pratik Waikar, will next face Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals 4. India Dominate Bhutan by 37 Points, Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India showcased a solid show against Nepal, which went down to the wire, where the hosts won 42-37. In their last two matches, India ensured their opponents looked clueless with dominant 64-34, 70-38, and 71-34 wins over Brazil, Peru and Bhutan, respectively. Sri Lanka qualified for the quarterfinals from Group C, coming second with three wins and one loss.

When Is India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hosts India take on Sri Lanka in their Kho Kho World Cup 2024-25 quarterfinals on January 17. The IND vs SL Kho Kho Match will be played at IGI Stadium in Delhi and will start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of the India vs Bangladesh Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Sri Lanka, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SL Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Sri Lanka, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for IND vs SL Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. DD Sports will also provide a live online viewing option for DD Dish users.

