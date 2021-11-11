Laussane [Switzerland], November 11 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday revealed the nominees for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2020/2021.

Due to COVID-19, the eligibility period was extended to cover the 2020 and 2021 seasons (November 1, 2019, to October 31, 2021), headlined by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

India's para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat who had won the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at this year's Tokyo Paralympic Games, has been nominated in two categories.

Bhagat has been nominated in the Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year category and the Para-Badminton Pair of the Year category alongside Manoj Sarkar.

Two new award categories were introduced -- Pair of the Year and Para-Badminton Pair of the Year.

The BWF Awards Commission also wished to make special mention of the extraordinary journey of Guatemala's Kevin Cordon across four Olympic Games and his stunning performances at Tokyo 2020 which took him to the semi-finals. (ANI)

