Pakistan are all set to take on Australia in a high-octane semifinal clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, November 11. The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan have been one of the most dominant sides in the competition, winning all their matches so far and heading into the semifinal with loads of confidence. From batting to fielding, everything has clicked for them and Babar Azam's side would be aiming to make a bigger statement by defeating a heavyweight Australian side, who are peaking at the right time in the competition.

Aaron Finch's men have had just one loss in this competition so far and that had come against England in the Super 12 stage. Following that match, they have played really well and their recent form makes them, a difficult opponent for Pakistan to defeat. Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who have been spectacular for Australia, would try and rattle Pakistan's batting led by the brilliance of skipper Azam. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who got a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh would also be a threat to Pakistan.

The Men in Green would have to rely on Shaheen Shah Afridi for wickets upfront and also pacer Haris Rauf's speed would be one of their potent weapons in the bowling attack. Pakistan are unbeaten in their last 16 T20Is in the UAE and Australia have won the last four knockout games against the Men in Green. Eleven years ago, Australia defeated Pakistan in an intense T20 World Cup semifinal. Who would win it today? An interesting clash awaits cricket fans in Dubai.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis