Potchefstroom [South Africa], December 15 (ANI): Pacer Prasidh Krishna, young batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul and all-rounder Shardul Thakur struck the right notes as India A played out a draw with South Africa A.

Krishna scaled a five-fer while spilling away 43 runs in his 18.1 over spell. The 27-year-old has made a bold statement with his performance ahead of India's two-match Test series against South Africa.

Also Read | National Rifle Association of India Announces Shooting Squads for Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

If Mohammed Shami is not fit in time from his lingering knee niggle, Krishna could emerge as the forerunner for his place.

Prasidh's five-wicket haul was his third in first-class cricket and his pace triggered a lower-order collapse. From a strong position of 239/4, the Proteas succumbed to 319 at the end of the third day.

Also Read | SA vs IND 3rd T20I 2023: Never Thought I Will Pick 5 Wickets; Happy To Contribute in Team's Win, Says Kuldeep Yadav.

Prasidh's five-fer included a hat-trick and came in a span of two overs. Vidwath Kaverappa picked up one wicket each, while left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar returned with figures of 3-83 in 26 overs.

Jean du Plessis's 106 and Rubin Hermann's 95 propelled South Africa to put up 319 runs on the board. Tamil Nadu's highest run-getter at the 2022-23 Ranji season, Pradosh led the charge with the bat for the Indian team.

During his time at the pitch, he put together two-century stands with Sarfaraz Khan (68) and Shardul (76) to power India to a score of 417.

Allrounder Evan Jones scalped four with his pace and became the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the match.

The first day got washed out and four-day match resulted in a draw.

Brief Score: South Africa A 319 (Jean du Plessis 106, Hermann 95, Prasidh 5-43, Saurabh 3-83) & 152/2 (Valli 72*, du Plessis 50*) vs India A 419 (Paul 163, Shardul 76, Sarfaraz 68, Jones 4-100, Plaatjie 3-65). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)