London [UK], May 28 (ANI): Ilkay Gundogan has won the Premier League 2021/22 Game Changer of the Season award.

Gundogan claims the inaugural prize, given to the individual with the single most game-changing performance over the course of the campaign, for his display in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa that helped Manchester City win the title on the final day.

With his team 2-0 down at home and seeing their hopes of the title slipping away, Gundogan came on as a substitute and scored twice in six minutes to inspire a turnaround win.

It was a season-defining display by the German, who ensured Man City finished above Liverpool and lifted their sixth Premier League Trophy.

Gundogan wins the award after receiving the most votes from the public and a panel of football experts.

The 31-year-old topped a six-man shortlist also including Paul Pogba, Aaron Ramsdale, Steven Bergwijn, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne. (ANI)

