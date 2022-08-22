Tyne [UK], August 22 (ANI): Manchester City bounced back from a two-goal deficit to force a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United FC in their Premier League clash at St James' Park, Newcastle on Sunday.

City had won 27 out of their 28 previous games after scoring first. Ilkay Gundogan gave the side an early lead in the fifth minute. But within the next thirty minutes or so, Newcastle hit back brilliantly.

Miguel Almiron made things even in the 28th minute with a goal. Eleven minutes later, Callum Wilson doubled the lead for the hosts. The striker beat Ruben Dias before firing the ball past the goalkeeper.

At the half-time, the scoreline read 2-1 in the favour of Newcastle.

In the 54th minute, Kieran Trippier tripled the lead with a free-kick after Saint-Maximin was fouled by John Stones.

But Manchester City, the defending champions and unbeaten in the League since February, refused to go down without a fight. Erling Haaland scored a goal from the corner to keep City's chances alive in the 60th minute. Bernardo Silva made things even in the 64th minute.

But at the full-time, the scoreline read 3-3 despite such thrilling action by both sides.

After the match, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports, "It was an incredible game, a rollercoaster of emotions through the match. We go one-nil down and it's the worst possible start against this team because then you have to chase the game and potentially leave open spaces, but the players responded brilliantly to that."

"We scored some great goals, I was absolutely delighted with the effort and commitment, everything the players gave. I am sure for the neutral it was an incredible game, for us as managers your torn because we were 3-1 up and you are desperate to win, but we needed something from the game and I think the players deserved that," he added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also told Sky Sports, "They arrived more than usual in our final third but they did not have many clear chances apart from the Almiron shot. We had clear, clear chances to score but scoring three goals is good."

"Newcastle is becoming one of the toughest opponents - they have quality, they are strong. This is the Premier League. Leeds beat Chelsea. It is so difficult for everyone. This kind of experience shows us how amazing we have done in the last five years and how difficult it will be but we will try."

"They managed to get contact into Saint-Maximin and when they arrive there, his aggression with the ball is so dangerous. You have to stop it before he gets the ball. He's an excellent player. Kyle [Walker] did an incredible job, I know it's a difficult job. That's why we had to run more than usual."

"We played an excellent game, the chances we had to score more goals. We were excellent," he concluded.

With this draw, Manchester City is at the second spot on the points table with seven points and two wins in three games. They will be hosting Crystal Palace next Saturday.

On the other hand, Newcastle is in sixth place with five points and one win in three games. They will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. next Sunday. (ANI)

