Liverpool [UK], February 1 (ANI): Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, the Merseyside club announced on Monday.

Netherlands international midfielder Van de Beek, who emerged as one of Europe's pre-eminent young footballers during Ajax's high-achieving 2018/19 season, insists he can improve a dynamic game working under new Everton manager Frank Lampard, an important figure in persuading Van de Beek to rebuff rival offers in favour of the Blues.

Van de Beek insists he is ready to go straight into Lampard's team, if selected, for next Tuesday's Premier League visit to Newcastle United - he is Cup tied for Saturday's meeting with Brentford - and the 24-year-old is eager to show Evertonians the extent of his talent.

"Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team," Van de Beek told evertontv.

"I think it is a great club... there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table. I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well."

Van de Beek rocketed to prominence as the fulcrum of Ajax's expressive, courageous Champions League semi-final team three years ago. He was on target in a quarter-final victory at Juventus and netted in the last-four clash with Spurs.

The attacking midfielder, who joined United in summer 2020, reached double figures for goals in three straight seasons for Ajax. He provided 30 assists across the same timeframe.

"It's difficult I cannot play on Saturday but I will be there to see the game and focus on the next match."

"I'm fit. I train a lot for myself and I was training a lot with the team at United. I have a few days to train fully and I'm sure I'll be there [ready for Newcastle]," he added. (ANI)

