CONMEBOL champions Argentina are looking steady in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with 32 points from 14 games. Brazil’s drop in form has led Lionel Scaloni’s men to close the gap with arch-rivals Brazil to four points. Goals from Angel di Maria and Lautaro Martinez helped them see off the challenge from Chile in the last game. With progress to the main event in Qatar confirmed, Argentina can afford to give their fringe players an outing in these games and build the much-needed squad depth. Colombia are pushing to break into the top four and a win here will give their campaign a significant boost. Argentina versus Colombia starts at 5:00 AM IST. PSG 0-0 Nice (5-6 Penalties), French Cup 2021-22: Lionel Messi Returns As Parisians Exit Coupe de France (Watch Video Highlights)

Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes were booked against Chile and all miss out for Argentina. Papu Gomez is a major doubt for the Colombia clash due to an ankle injury and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Angel Correa on the wings can be a difficult player to man-mark and Colombia will need to pay special attention on him. Giovani Lo Celso will have the playmaking onus on him with Lionel Messi missing in action.

Yerry Mina has returned to Everton with a suspension preventing him from participating in the game against Argentina. William Tesillo is set to partner Davinson Sanchez at the heart of defence and the duo should expect a busy game. Falcao, who still remains his country’s best bet to get important goals despite turning 35, plays as the no 9. Mateus Uribe flanks Falcao in the attacking third but he can drop deep to orchestrate play as well with ease.

When Is Argentina vs Colombia CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Argentina and Colombia would be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. The match would be played on February 2, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Colombia CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Colombia match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Argentina vs Colombia CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Argentina vs Colombia match online. But fans can always follow the match on the social media handles of both teams.

Argentina have a number of key players missing for the Colombia game but their squad depth should enable them to register a victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).