Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw slammed a 141-ball double hundred in the second innings of a 2025/26 Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh on Monday. His 141-ball double hundred is the third fastest double ton in the Ranji Trophy.

Shaw only took 72 balls to reach his hundred. He missed out on the top five fastest Ranji centurions, but by only four balls. The 150-mark took him only 105 balls, as per Wisden.

Shaw's marathon innings ended after 156 balls, with his 222 including 29 fours and five sixes, leaving Maharashtra at 348-3 in 50.2 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad (27) at the crease.

Ahead of the 2025/26 domestic season, Shaw switched his allegiance to Maharashtra after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai earlier this year.

Before the Ranji season kicked off, the 25-year-old delivered a statement against the Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, with a sublime ton on the opening day of the fixture.

While opening the innings for Maharashtra alongside Arshin Kulkarni, Shaw made his way to a hundred in 140 balls. Shaw took his time to settle into the nature of the surface, and Kulkarni basked in success with a fearless approach to torment Mumbai. Shaw hammered fifty in 84 deliveries and appeared settled on 76.

At the other end, Kulkarni blazed his way to the three-digit figure in just 95 deliveries. Kulkarni continued to toy with Mumbai's bowling attack, which comprised Shardul, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, spinners Tanush Kotian, and Shams Mulanand.

He came close to the elusive double hundred; however, against the run of play, Kulkarni's boundary-hitting spree came to a bitter end on 186(139), marking the end of a herculean 305-run partnership for the first wicket. (ANI)

