Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya went past KL Rahul for the most fifties in less than 20 balls in the franchise's history on Sunday.

Arya achieved this record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mullanpur, scoring an ultra-aggressive 93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes and a strike rate of 251.35.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W 2026: Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt Hit Fifties As Hosts Win 2nd T20I By 8 Wickets To Go 2-0 Up.

Now, Priyansh has three fifties in less than 20 balls, today's half-century in 19 balls, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 16 balls and against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 19 balls last season, as per CricViz.

KL Rahul had a 14-ball half-century against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018 and a 19-ball fifty against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2019.

Also Read | Rashid Khan Reveals He Turned Down Citizenship and Playing Offers from India and Australia.

In five innings for PBKS this season, Priyansh has scored 211 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 248.23, with two fifties. He has smacked 14 fours and 20 sixes this season. In 22 matches for PBKS, he has made 686 runs at an average of 31.18, with a strike rate of 196.00, with a century and four fifties.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. After PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early, a 182-run stand between Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Cooper Connolly (87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) ripped apart the LSG bowling attack. Cameos from Marcus Stoinis (29* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (17* in six balls with four and six) took PBKS to 254/7 in 20 overs, despite a fine comeback from LSG towards the back-end in terms of wickets.

Prince Yadav (2/25) M Siddharth (2/35) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)