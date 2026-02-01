Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Delhi Dangal Warriors are set to clash with Haryana Thunders in the final of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Displaying grit, dominance, and world-class technique throughout the tournament, Delhi Dangal Warriors have delivered commanding performances to secure their place in the final.

Also Read | India’s Devika Sihag Claims Maiden BWF Super 300 at Thailand Masters 2026.

Nishant Pitti, the team owner of Delhi Dangal Warriors and founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "This is a proud moment for Delhi Dangal Warriors. The team has shown exceptional discipline, hunger, and fighting spirit throughout the league. Reaching the final is a reflection of the hard work put in by our wrestlers, coaches, and support staff. Wrestling represents the raw strength and spirit of India, and we are committed to taking this sport to greater heights. We are ready for an electrifying final against Haryana in Noida."

Earlier on Friday night, the Delhi Dangal Warriors booked their place in a thrilling final of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 after edging past Maharashtra Kesari in a pulsating semi-final 2 in Noida.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In a contest that swung dramatically from bout to bout, Delhi showed composure under pressure to claim a 5-4 victory and set up a mouth-watering title clash against Haryana Thunders. Shubham Kaushik was named Player of the Match for his extraordinary comeback win in the 57kg men's category that kept Delhi alive at a crucial stage, while Manisha Bhanwala earned Fighter of the Match honours for her dominant display that anchored Maharashtra's charge in the same weight category for women, as per a PWL press release.

Delhi struck first in the 62kg women's contest through Anjli, who produced a composed and clinical performance against Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova. Mixing takedowns, push-outs, and a decisive four-point move in the Power Minute, Anjli secured a convincing 12-4 win to hand Delhi the early lead. Maharashtra responded immediately in emphatic fashion as Manisha Bhanwala dominated Karla Godinez Gonzalez in the 57kg women's tie, overwhelming her opponent with relentless takedown-turn combinations to claim a 15-0 technical superiority victory and level the tie.

Momentum swung Maharashtra's way in the heavyweight clash, where captain Robert Baran continued his unbeaten run. After conceding an early activity point, Baran took complete control in the second period, unleashing takedowns and exposures, especially during the Power Minute, to defeat Ronak 11-1 and put Maharashtra ahead. The advantage grew in the 53kg women's contest as Nishu Bhanwala edged a dramatic contest against Saarika. A strong first period gave Nishu a cushion, and despite Saarika's spirited comeback in the second, Maharashtra secured a narrow 7-6 win to move 3-1 ahead.

Facing the pressure of loss, Delhi found a lifeline through Shubham Kaushik in the 57kg men's category. Carrying a sore knee, Kaushik produced one of the moments of the tournament, overturning a significant deficit in the Power Minute with a stunning four-point exposure followed by a four-point takedown to snatch an 11-10 victory and keep Delhi in contention.

The tie was levelled in the 76 kg women's bout as European champion Anastasiya Alpyeeva showcased her experience against Harshita Mor. After conceding early points, Alpyeeva regrouped with sharp takedowns and push-outs, maintaining control in the second period to close out a 7-5 win and bring the semi-final to 3-3.

Delhi then surged ahead for the first time since the opening contest as Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar edged Amit 11-9 in a fiercely contested 86 kg encounter, making the decisive difference with back-to-back takedowns in the Power Minute. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)