Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 19 (ANI): In a first, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reached the finals of the Champions League after defeating RB Leipzig in the semi-finals on Tuesday (local time) at the Estadio da Luz Stadium.

PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 and the side will now either face Bayern Munich or Lyon in the finals of the tournament.

The first goal of the match was struck by Marquinhos in the 13th minute of the match, giving PSG a 1-0 lead.

Then, just three minutes before the half-time, Angel Di Maria netted the ball into the goalpost in the 42nd minute, to give the French football club a 2-0 lead.

Neymar gave a pitch-perfect assist and di Maria capitalised on the opportunity and PSG went into the half-time with 2 -0 lead.

In the second half, Juan Bernat Velasco registered their third and final goal of the match in the 56th minute, giving the team a 3-0 lead.

In the match, the bulk of ball possession was maintained by PSG and as a result, the side reaped rewards for their attacking gameplay.

The second semi-final between Bayern Munich and Lyon will take place later today.

The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday, August 23. (ANI)

