Cricket fans might have been paused in the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t restrict David Warner from entertaining his fans. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper has been constantly posting intriguing videos on Instagram which are nothing but hilarious. In fact, his TikTok videos became a talk of the town. In his latest antics, however, the southpaw has taken the place of Hollywood star Vin Diesel in the popular ‘Fast & Furious’ series. Through a face-changing app, Warner has morphed his face with Diesel in the some of the scenes of the popular action-thriller series. Happy Independence Day 2020: SRH Captain David Warner Wishes Indian Fans, Shares Pic of Indian National Flag.

“Guess the real actor?? Thoughts on my skills #funny #lostit @dominicpurcell where are you,” wrote Warner while sharing the funny video on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post got filled in no time as fans were left in splits after coming across the veteran cricketer’s latest antics. Have a look. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner.

Watch Video:

Well, the 33-year-old was truly entertaining during the Coronavirus-induced halt. However, he’ll have back to basics as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19.

Before participating in the marquee tournament, however, Warner will tour England for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Hence, he will miss the first few IPL matches alongside several England and Australian players. Nevertheless, he’ll lead the team in the majority of the tournament and will like to guide his side to the title. Warner’s SRH tasted glory in 2016 and it’ll be interesting to see if the Orange Army can lift their second IPL title or not.

