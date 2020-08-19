August 19, IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates: We are now exactly a month away from witnessing the action in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). The gala tournament is scheduled to get underway on September 19 with a match between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, however, IPL 2020 will take place in UAE. Well, the pitches in Abu Dhabhi Sharjah and Dubai are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are also on the larger side which means all the team will have to tackle a different challenge. Meanwhile, stay tuned to get the latest updates and news related to IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: Dream11 Named Title Sponsor for Upcoming Season for Rs 222 crores, Confirms League Chairman Brijesh Patel.

Yesterday, BCCI announce that Dream11 will be the title sponsors for Indian Premier League 2020. IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the fantasy sports platform has bagged the sponsorship rights for INR 222 crore. As per reports, Dream11 piped the likes of Tata Sons, Byju’s and Unacademy. Fans storm Twitter after coming across the news as they congratulated Dream11 for getting the rights. IPL 2020 Players Update: Delhi Capitals Star Rishabh Pant Continues to Sweat it Out in Nets.

Earlier this month, BCCI announced that all the teams can fly for UAE after August 19 and the franchises are wasting no time whatsoever. As per reports, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals will fly for UAE on August 20 while Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will leave the country on August 21. The remaining three teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to fly for UAE on August 23.

With the tournament being around the corner, many prominent players have been hitting the nets hard. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and others are already practising in their five-day conditioning camp while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul have also resumed training after the coronavirus-induced break.