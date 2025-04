Karachi, Apr 24 (PTI) The broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be in jeopardy in coming days with all the experienced Indian crew members in PCB roster set to be replaced after escalating cross-border tensions in the aftermath of Pahelgam terrorist attack.

Pakistani terrorists are believed to be behind the killing of 26 Indian nationals, who were visiting Kashmir's Pahelgam area.

A concerned PCB source said: "Since more than two dozen of the production and broadcast crew of the PSL, included Indian nationals. Steps are being taken to replace them. The broadcast and production crew includes engineers, production managers, cameramen, player-tracking experts (all Indian nationals), who ensure a smooth coverage of the PSL."

The National Security Council after a meeting in Islamabad, on Thursday, announced that all Indian nationals in Pakistan should leave the country in the next 48 hours.

The source said that PCB and the conglomerate which had rights to the PSL had discussed the option of replacing the Indian nationals in the crew as soon as possible.

The source said the Indian nationals in the crew have also been told to restrict their movements until they can leave Pakistan.

