Atletico Madrid welcomes Rayo Vallecano at home this evening with the Madrid club looking to consolidate their third place in the La Liga standings. It has been a season of misses for the team as at one time they looked to give a tough competition to both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race. But Diego Simeone's men failed at the crucial junctures and now find themselves with not much to play for, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona. Opponents Rayo Vallecano has just a solitary win in their last five matches played and it will take a special effort from them to stop their rivals.

Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Correa, Samuel Lino have all returned to first team training with Rayo Vallecano. The trio could find themselves in the matchday squad this evening. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will form the front two for the hosts with Pablo Barrios in the center of the park. Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher will be deployed as the wide attackers.

Abdul Mumin and Jonathan Montiel are the players missing out for Rayo Vallecano for this tie. Óscar Valentín and Unai López will form the double pivot in central midfield with Pedro Diaz as the playmaker. Randy Nteka is set to be the pick for the lone striker role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid will face Real Valladolid in La Liga 2024-25 on Tuesday, April 15. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid match is set to be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium in Madrid and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately for the La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on TV. For the Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans can get the live streaming viewing option and can watch Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website for free. Atletico Madrid at home should create plenty of chances enroute an easy win.

