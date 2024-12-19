Mohali, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab FC on Wednesday parted ways with Norwegian international striker Mushaga Bakenga just four months after he joined the Indian Super League (ISL) side.

The club did not cite any reason for the 32-year-old Congolese-origin player's departure after he was roped in August this year.

"After mutual discussions, it was decided that Bakenga would part ways with us. I truly appreciate his contributions during his time here and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours," Punjab FC Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis said in a release.

Bakenga, who has played one match for the Norway national team in 2014, made 14 appearances for Punjab FC across the ISL and the Durand Cup. He scored three goals and provided one assist during his time with the club.

His last appearance for Punjab FC was as a substitute in the ISL match against East Bengal in Kolkata on December 17, which the Mohali-based side lost 2-4.

Bakenga, nephew of Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, is a colourful personality involved in charity works in the African nation.

In September this year, he was conferred with the Marcus Rashford Award, which recognises athletes who have actively promoted initiatives and efforts that bring about positive change in their communities.

Bakenga developed a school called College Namugunga for an orphanage of more than 300 children in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His organisation, Divided World, raises funds and supports the needs of school.

Bakenga could not receive the award in person in Sevilla, Spain, as he was playing for Punjab FC.

The Marcus Rashford Award is presented in partnership with World Football Summit and FIFPRO.

