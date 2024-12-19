Manchester United’s win over Manchester City in the English Premier League has given them a lift and the Red Devils will be keen to build on to it when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in an away tie in the EFL Cup. Ruben Amorim has a tough rebuild job on his hand, as he steers the Red Devils through a tough campaign. Wins and losses will come on their way but what is important for the fans is the way the team develops its own brand of football. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent too but when it comes to playing in front of their own fans, Spurs relish these big games. Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United will start at 1:00 AM IST. Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal Beat Their Respective Opponents To Reach Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal.

Yves Bissouma is back in contention for a start for Tottenham Hotspur after serving a one-game suspension. Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, and Micky van de Ven are some of the big names missing in action for the home side. Heung-min Son is expected to lead the attack with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson on the wings. Pape Matar Sarr will sit deep in midfield and try and shield the backline.

Joshua Zirkzee is set to be given an opportunity to start in the attacking third for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford is likely on his way out of the club and it will be interesting to see if he features. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo are critical to their attacking play while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will form the double pivot in midfield. Ruben Amorim Becomes First Manager Since Sir Alex Ferguson To Win Debut Manchester Derby, Achieves Feat in Man City vs Man United Premier League 2024–25 Match.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup 2024-25 quarterfinal on Friday, December 20. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match in EFL Cup 2024-25. as the Carabao Cup has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match on any TV channel. For the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Expect a keenly contested game with Manchester United securing a hard-fought away win.

