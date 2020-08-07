New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to resume the badminton national camp for eight Olympic-bound athletes at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad from Friday.

The decision was taken after clearance for the camp was received from the Telangana government on August 1 allowing resumption of sporting activities from August 5.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Enjoys Bike Riding in Ranchi Before Leaving for IPL 2020 in UAE, Fan Captures Video of CSK Captain.

The eight athletes who will resume training at the academy include PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj and N Sikki Reddy.

To ensure complete safety of athletes and proper social distancing norms during the training, the academy has been divided into colour zones wherein only athlete and coaches will be allowed to access the green zone, or the field of play, while there are different zones earmarked for support staff and administrative staff who will have no access to the field of play.

Also Read | Juventus Revisits Cristiano Ronaldo's Hat-Trick Against Atletico Madrid Ahead of Their Champions League 2019-20 Game Against Lyon (Watch Video).

The training will be conducted in keeping with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) drawn up by SAI, alongside the state government's regulations.

Speaking about the resumption, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said, "I am very happy to have our elite shuttlers back for on-field training after this long break. We are fully equipped to resume training in a safe environment." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)