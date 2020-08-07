Ahead of the gruelling season of the IPL 2020, MS Dhoni is doing his bit to let his hair down. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was seen letting riding his bike in his hometown Ranchi. A passerby who also happened to be the fan of MS Dhoni captured a small slip of Dhoni entering the gate of his farmhouse after enjoying the ride in the city. The video was posted by one of the fan pages of the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni's return to cricket with the IPL 2020 is the most awaited by his fans. MS Dhoni Spotted Enjoying Bike Ride at His Ranchi Farmhouse on 39th Birthday, Waves at Fans (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni has been away from cricket for over a year now. Ever since the dates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been announced, the Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni fans have been quite excited about his return to cricket. Dhoni had made an appearance in March at the training camp of CSK and even played a few practice games alongside Suresh Raina but it was due to the outburst of the coronavirus, the mega-event was delayed. Now let's have a look at the video by a fan below:

The last time he was seen donning the blue jersey was during the CWC 2019 which happened in England. Dhoni played his last ODI game against New Zealand and has been away from cricket ever since. A few of them even said that the Dhoni would hang up his boots but Ravi Shashtri informed that his return to cricket depends on the season of the IPL 2020.

