Ahead of their game against Lyon, Juventus has relived Cristiano Ronaldo’s magical hat-trick against Atletico Madrid. The faces Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin where the visitors have an upper hand over the hosts as they won the reverse fixture by 0-1. The second leg of the Round of 16, Champions League 2019-20 match will have all eyes set on Cristiano Ronaldo and the fans of Juventus would be hoping for a miracle. The last time they faced a similar situation, it was Ronaldo's hat-trick that put them in the semi-finals of the UCL. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of Juventus vs Lyon, Champions League 2019-20 (See Pics).

Juventus was 2-0 down against Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo walked away with their game in the second leg of the match by scoring a hat-trick. Needless to say that this moment has been etched in the moments of the fans and the team as they head into a similar position this year again. Thus Juventus shared a video of Ronaldo's hat-trick on social media. Now check out the video shared by Juventus below:

Juventus has no room for mistakes in the second league of the match. Even the Bianconeri goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has fired a warning to the team and said that Ronaldo can replicate his performance again as no one doubts his abilities. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST. Ahead of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen sweating it out with the team and posted a few pictures of himself with the squad.

