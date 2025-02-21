Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) As many as 20 professional women golfers will team up with same number of senior corporate executives and sports celebrities during the inaugural Queens of Golf, a Women's Celebrity Pro-Am Golf event, to be held on the Women's Day, March 8.

Hosted in partnership with the Women's Golf Association of India, the one-day event will be held at the Classic Golf & Country Club, featuring a unique Pro-Am format, where participants will have the opportunity to team up with a professional woman player for a round of golf.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, February 21: The Rock to Make Return, Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre; Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to Take On Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown .

Additionally, professional women golfers will compete in a stroke-play format for individual awards, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit.

“We are indeed delighted to partner with the Queens of Golf for the inaugural edition of the Women's Celebrity Pro-Am, to be staged fittingly on Women's Day. This is not just a golf event, it is a celebration of women's empowerment through sport and a means to showcase the immense depth of their talent,” Women's Golf Association of India President Kavita Singhsaid in a release.

Also Read | RCB-W 57/4 in 7.2 Overs | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Sanskriti Gupta Dismisses Kanika Ahuja.

“It is also heartening to see the steady increase in the number of corporate sponsors stepping forward to help the cause of women's golf in India. I wish the event all success and am sure this will be the first of many more to follow.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)