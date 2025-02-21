After all the Elimination Chamber 2025 main event contestants are confirmed, the remaining matches on the SmackDown will finalize the remaining matches. The February 21 episode of SmackDown is set to air live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Rock is expected to make return, while Jimmy Uso will face Drew McIntyre. In the mega match, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga will face Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman. Also, fans can expect some exciting matches on February 21. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About Upcoming PLE.

The Rock to Make Return

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Final Boss - Rock is expected to make an appearance in the SmackDown Episode on February 21. The former star is one of the faces expected to play in the WrestleMania 41.

The Rock to Make Return

Jimmy Uso to face Drew McIntyre

On the last week’s episode, ‘The Scottish Pyscopath’ Drew McIntyre once again tried to get in Jimmy Uso’s head pointing out the success his brother Jey Uso is having compared to him. However, Big Jim was not in the mood as he took out McIntyre with a brutal superkick. Kyle Walker is Fan of Triple H! Former Manchester City Star Confirms Copying WWE Superstar's ‘Spitting Water’ Entrance.

Jimmy Uso to face Drew McIntyre

🔥 Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre 🔥 WHO YA GOT tomorrow on #SmackDown? ⬇️ 📺: 6:30 AM (IST) LIVE on @SonySportsNetwk & @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ObMwFf4nc4 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) February 21, 2025

Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

Following last week’s fiasco in the final moments of SmackDown Solo and Jacob Fatu will look to take on Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest. The Undisputed WWE Champion will team up with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to battle the team of Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a three-man match.

DIY vs Pretty Deadly – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Tag Team Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (DIY) have repeatedly denied Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) a title shot, despite initially promising them an opportunity in exchange for their help

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).