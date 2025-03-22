Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a wonderful 56 but defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a sub-par 174 for eight against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the IPL 2025 here on Saturday.

Rahane made his fifty off just 31 balls and shared a 103-run stand for the second wicket with Sunil Narine (44, 26b) as at one stage KKR looked to break the 200-run margin with ease.

However, RCB bowlers led by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) staged a splendid comeback. Josh Hazlewood got two wickets.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29).

