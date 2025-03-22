CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the third match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI). The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23, Sunday. The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Rohit Sharma Spotted With 'SAR' Written on His Batting Gloves Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Fans Say It Stands for 'Samaira, Ahaan and Ritika' (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians will be without their captain Hardik Pandya who is serving a two-match ban due to a slow over-rate offence last season. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, we have drafted the CSK vs MI Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway (CSK) and Ryan Rickelton (MI).

Batters: Rohit Sharma (MI), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Tilak Varma (MI).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mitchell Santner (MI), Sam Curran (CSK).

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana (CSK).

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rachin Ravindra (c), Tilak Varma (vc).

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (CSK), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Tilak Varma (MI), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Mitchell Santner (MI), Sam Curran (CSK) and Matheesha Pathirana (CSK).

