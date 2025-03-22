SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23, Sunday. The SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Who is Jitendra Bhatawadekar? Dream11's New IPL 2025 Promo Featuring Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Suryakumar Yadav Has Fans Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag will captain Rajasthan Royals as Sanju Samson is nursing an injury and has been barred from wicket-keeping and fielding. However, Sanju can purely play as a batsman and can be used as an Impact Player. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Ishan Kishan (SRH).

Batters: Travis Head (SRH), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR).

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) and Riyan Parag (RR).

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (SRH) and Pat Cummins (SRH).

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc). Rohit Sharma Spotted With 'SAR' Written on His Batting Gloves Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Fans Say It Stands for 'Samaira, Ahaan and Ritika' (Watch Video).

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Travis Head (SRH), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH), Riyan Parag (RR), Mohammed Shami (SRH) and Pat Cummins (SRH).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).