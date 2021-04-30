Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 91 as Punjab Kings posted 179 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Put into bat, opener Rahul anchored the innings with a 57-ball knock, while Chris Gayle (46 off 24) and Harpreet Brar (25 off 17 balls) were the other contributors for Punjab.

For RCB, Kyle Jamieson (2/32) recovered from a hammering from Gayle to scalp two batsmen while Daniel Sams (1/24), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (1/11) took one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 91 not out, C Gayle 46; Kyle Jamieson 2/32). PTI

