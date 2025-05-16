Charlotte (USA), May 16 (PTI) Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai did well to shoot 4-under 67 to be placed tied fourth with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald after the opening round of the PGA Championship here.

American player of Indian origin Akshay Bhatia carded 1-under 70 to be tied-29th. Another US player of Indian origin, Sahith Theegala pulled out on the eve of the Championship due to a strained neck.

All three Indian origin players had played the Tour Championship last year and were in the top-30 in the world.

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who has never finished in the top-20 at a Major, shot 7-under 64, which gave him a two-shot lead in a field that has 98 of the world's top 100 players.

World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler shot 2-under 69, while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy carded 3-over 74 to be placed tied-20th and tied-98th respectively.

Rai opened on the 10th with a birdie and added three more in a row -- from the 14th to the 16th -- to go four-under after eight holes. He bogeyed the 18th but, on his second nine -- the front side of Quail Hollow course --, Rai had one birdie on the seventh and parred the rest.

With a lot of players affected by mud balls and the officials not allowing 'life-and-clean', it was a tough day for the top stars.

