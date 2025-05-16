La Liga 2024-25 Standings: With two matches remaining, FC Barcelona have claimed the La Liga 2024-25 title, after their 2-0 victory over city rivals Espanyol in the Catalan Derby last evening in a Spanish League match. Barcelona have 85 points from 36 La Liga matches, as opposed to 2023 24 season's champions, Real Madrid, who, after leading the standings at the start of 2025, will end the season in second place, most likely. Atletico Madrid, who are in third place, will need to be wary of Athletic Club, who are just three points behind in fourth. Villarreal round off the top five in La Liga 2024-25 standings. Barcelona Wins La Liga 2024-25; Beats City Rivals Espanyol in Catalan Derby To Secure 28th Spanish League Title.

This is Barcelona's 28th La Liga title win, with Real Madrid leading the most titles in Spanish League history with 36. Teams like Las Palmas and Real Valladolid have already been relegated to the Second Division, while Leganes, Alaves, and Espanyol are fighting hard to move away from the final relegation spot. Check out the complete La Liga 2024-25 standings below. Lionel Messi Sends Congratulations To Barcelona For Their La Liga 2024-25 Title Win (See Post).

La Liga 2024-25 Standings

No Club P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Barcelona (c) 36 27 4 5 97 36 61 85 2 Real Madrid 36 24 6 6 74 38 36 78 3 Atletico Madrid 36 20 10 6 60 29 31 70 4 Athletico Bilbao 36 18 13 5 53 26 27 67 5 Villareal 36 18 10 8 64 47 17 64 6 Real Betis 36 16 11 9 55 45 10 59 7 Celta Vigo 36 15 7 14 56 54 2 52 8 Rayo Vallecano 36 12 12 12 39 44 -5 48 9 Osasuna 36 11 15 10 45 51 -6 48 10 Mallorca 36 13 8 15 34 42 -8 47 11 Valencia 36 11 12 13 43 52 -9 45 12 Real Sociedad 36 12 7 17 32 42 -10 43 13 Girona 36 11 8 17 42 53 -11 41 14 Sevilla 36 10 11 15 40 49 -9 41 15 Getafe 36 10 9 17 31 36 -5 39 16 Espanyol 36 10 9 17 38 49 -11 39 17 Alaves 36 9 11 16 36 47 -11 38 18 Leganes 36 7 13 16 35 56 -21 34 19 Las Palmas 36 8 8 20 40 58 -18 32 20 Valladolid 36 4 4 28 26 86 -60 16

The top five teams in the La Liga points table qualify for the UEFA Champions League, while the sixth and seventh-placed clubs gain entry in the UEFA Europa League. The side that finished eighth moves into the UEFA Conference League playoffs.

