La Liga 2024-25 Standings: With two matches remaining, FC Barcelona have claimed the La Liga 2024-25 title, after their 2-0 victory over city rivals Espanyol in the Catalan Derby last evening in a Spanish League match. Barcelona have 85 points from 36 La Liga matches, as opposed to 2023 24 season's champions, Real Madrid, who, after leading the standings at the start of 2025, will end the season in second place, most likely. Atletico Madrid, who are in third place, will need to be wary of Athletic Club, who are just three points behind in fourth. Villarreal round off the top five in La Liga 2024-25 standings. Barcelona Wins La Liga 2024-25; Beats City Rivals Espanyol in Catalan Derby To Secure 28th Spanish League Title.
This is Barcelona's 28th La Liga title win, with Real Madrid leading the most titles in Spanish League history with 36. Teams like Las Palmas and Real Valladolid have already been relegated to the Second Division, while Leganes, Alaves, and Espanyol are fighting hard to move away from the final relegation spot. Check out the complete La Liga 2024-25 standings below. Lionel Messi Sends Congratulations To Barcelona For Their La Liga 2024-25 Title Win (See Post).
La Liga 2024-25 Standings
|No
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Barcelona (c)
|36
|27
|4
|5
|97
|36
|61
|85
|2
|Real Madrid
|36
|24
|6
|6
|74
|38
|36
|78
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|36
|20
|10
|6
|60
|29
|31
|70
|4
|Athletico Bilbao
|36
|18
|13
|5
|53
|26
|27
|67
|5
|Villareal
|36
|18
|10
|8
|64
|47
|17
|64
|6
|Real Betis
|36
|16
|11
|9
|55
|45
|10
|59
|7
|Celta Vigo
|36
|15
|7
|14
|56
|54
|2
|52
|8
|Rayo Vallecano
|36
|12
|12
|12
|39
|44
|-5
|48
|9
|Osasuna
|36
|11
|15
|10
|45
|51
|-6
|48
|10
|Mallorca
|36
|13
|8
|15
|34
|42
|-8
|47
|11
|Valencia
|36
|11
|12
|13
|43
|52
|-9
|45
|12
|Real Sociedad
|36
|12
|7
|17
|32
|42
|-10
|43
|13
|Girona
|36
|11
|8
|17
|42
|53
|-11
|41
|14
|Sevilla
|36
|10
|11
|15
|40
|49
|-9
|41
|15
|Getafe
|36
|10
|9
|17
|31
|36
|-5
|39
|16
|Espanyol
|36
|10
|9
|17
|38
|49
|-11
|39
|17
|Alaves
|36
|9
|11
|16
|36
|47
|-11
|38
|18
|Leganes
|36
|7
|13
|16
|35
|56
|-21
|34
|19
|Las Palmas
|36
|8
|8
|20
|40
|58
|-18
|32
|20
|Valladolid
|36
|4
|4
|28
|26
|86
|-60
|16
The top five teams in the La Liga points table qualify for the UEFA Champions League, while the sixth and seventh-placed clubs gain entry in the UEFA Europa League. The side that finished eighth moves into the UEFA Conference League playoffs.
