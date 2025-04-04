Jhansi, Apr 4 (PTI) Rajasthan, Arunachal, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh registered wins against their respective rivals on the opening day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Rajasthan defeated Tripura 9-1 in Division 'C', while Arunachal beat Jammu & Kashmir 5-0 in the same division.

In the other match, Chhattisgarh mauled Gujarat 10-0. while Himachal defeated Bihar 6-2 in Division 'C'.

In the fifth match of the day, Chandigarh thrashed Andhra Pradesh 13-1 in Division 'B', while in the other match of the group Goa defeated Uttarakhand 3-0.

