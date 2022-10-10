Selangor [Malaysia], October 10 (ANI): The penultimate round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2022 in Sepang proved to be successful for the solo Indian team - Honda Racing India, its riders snatched a total of 11 points in this round.

Battling a lot of movement on the leaderboard, India's experienced rider Rajiv Sethu found himself at the 16th place on the grid from the otherwise starting position of 14th post yesterday's race. However, clubbing his recent experience of racing on the home soil to adapting the lessons learnt from yesterday's race, Rajiv was able to climb up the charts and closed the race at the 11th position, claiming 5 points. After this round he adds total of 8 points, summing up his points tally to 32 points.

Teammate Senthil Kumar too hustled through the 8 lap race. Much like Rajiv Sethu, Senthil also dropped down to the 18th place from the 16th place at the start of the race. Following his teammates steps, Senthil also powered through and outpaced other international riders of the championship to close the race at the 13th place and grabbing 3 important points.

With a total of 3 points in Race 1 yesterday and 8 points in Race 2 today, the Honda Racing India team closed the Round 4 of the championship with a solid 11 points in their kitty.

Expressing his views about today's race, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said "We finished the weekend in Malaysia on a very positive note. Having to chase some of the best riders in the region, the duo of Rajiv and Senthil were able to maneuver through some stiff competition today to close the round with 11 points. We will concentrate on our gap areas and improve further. With the final round scheduled next month in Buriram, I am confident that we will bounce back with stronger results."

Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu also said, "Yesterday when I got down on track my main focus was to analyze the areas where I lack. I am happy with my performance today as I was able to deploy all the right strategies. I rode according to my own style and comfort. I am glad to have gotten 8 points for my team and country. I hope to do my best in the final round."

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Senthil Kumar said, "With each passing race, I am becoming more in sync with my machine. Today was one such day where I put all my focus and energy into giving my best performance on track. Clocking the 13th position and claiming points today bears testimony to my efforts and I am confident of better results going forward as well." (ANI)

