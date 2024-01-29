Sports News | Ranji Trophy: Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare Propel Vidarbha to Big Win over Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Vidarbha registered a commanding 308-run win over Jharkhand on the final day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Monday, thanks to Umesh Yadav and Aditya Thakare's fine bowling efforts.

Having declared their second innings at 372 for 9 on Sunday, courtesy centuries from Dhruv Shorey (113) and Atharva Taide (138), the visitors handed an improbable target of 429 before the hosts, who finished Day 3 on 51 for 3.

Jharkhand began the reply on a shaky note and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Then Umesh (4 for 43) and Thakare (3 for 28) wreaked havoc, bundling out the hosts for a paltry 120.

Supriyo Chakraborty (31) was the top-scorer for Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match in Delhi, defending champion Saurashtra settled for a hard-fought draw against Services.

Services finished their first innings on 536 for seven, thanks to three tons from Shubham Rohilla (153), Lovekesh Bansal (161) and Arjun Sharma (101 not out), but the visitors did not back down.

The defending champions played with composure and finished Day 3 on 154 for 2.

On Monday, at 209 for four, a 98-run stand ensued for the fifth wicket, followed by an 82-run partnership for the subsequent wicket.

Following the departure of Arpit Vasavada (71) and Cheteshwar Pujara (91), Saurashtra was eight down for 456 before getting shot out for 462, as the game ended in a draw.

For Services, Arjun Sharma impressed with a four-for in the second innings, while Varun Choudhary snatched three for 78.

In Rohtak, the Group A contest between Haryana and Maharashtra also ended in a thrilling draw.

The hosts had finished Day 3 at 211 for six and led by 112 runs.

Monday's initial play was affected by bad light, leading to a declaration from Haryana.

Chasing the slender target, the visitors fell short by seven runs after the day's final over, finishing at 96 for two to endure a heart-breaking draw.

As for the points table, Vidarbha climbed to the top of Group A, followed by Ha