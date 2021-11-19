New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) S K Rasheed and Aneeshwar Gautam were on Friday named captains of India U-19 A and U-19 B teams respectively for the tri-series involving Bangladesh, beginning in Kolkata from November 28.

The first match will be played between India U-19 A and India U-19 B on November 28. The final will be played on December 7.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs KBFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

India U-19 A: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull (VC), Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal.

India U-19 B: Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)