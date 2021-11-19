India and New Zealand will face off against each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 19, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be aiming for wins as they look to achieve different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IND vs NZ, Ranchi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Beginning a new chapter in the T20 format, under new captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, India were sensational in the first game as they registered a dominant victory over the Black Caps. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take positive from their display as they made it tough for the Men in Blue despite being the second-best team in the game. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

When is India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I clash will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 19, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ T20I series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ T20I series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match online.

