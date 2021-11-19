So the Indian Super League 2021-22 match begins on November 19, 2021 with the game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So ATK has made fewer but important changes on their squad. Amrinder Singh steps into the shoes of Arindam Bhattacharja. However, it's difficult to find a replacement for Sandesh Jhingan. Roy Krishna Sweats it Out on the Ground Ahead of ATK vs KBFC, ISL 2021-22 Match (Watch Video).

Sumeet Rathi has filled up the shoes of Jhingan. The addition of Liston Colaco will only add to the betterment of the team. Talking about the KBFC, a complete makeover happened after the team's disastrous outing in the last season. Enes Sipovic and Croat Marko Leskovic were the major signings that happened this season after the team conceded 36 goals. They will be at the helm of the central defence. Nishu Kumar, skipper Jessel Carneiro and Sanjeev Stalin will be at the full-back. An experienced winger like Adrian Luna joined the team. Indian faces like Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh and Sathiyen Singh will be in the squad this season, So overall, it's going to be quite an interesting match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details below. ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details Of Indian Super League Season Eight on TV in India

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on November 19, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs KBFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).