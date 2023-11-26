Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Reigning national champion Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty clinched her maiden ITF title, beating a valiant Zeel Desai in an all-Indian final of the Women's World Tennis Tour here on Sunday.

Rashmikaa won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the title clash to walk away with a winner's cheque of USD 3935 and 50 WTA points.

Desai bagged USD 2107 and 30 WTA points.

Rashmikaa took advantage of an error-prone Desai to gain a break in the second game of the first set and from that point the 27-year-old did not give a semblance of a chance to her opponent, grabbing it 6-0.

However, Desai broke her opponent's serve in the very first game of the second set.

But Rashmika made a break and service-hold in the fourth and fifth games to take a 3-2 lead.

Desai again came back into the set winning three games on the trot to go 5-3 up before winning the set 6-4.

In the deciding set, Desai found herself down 0-3 down after struggling with her serve in windy conditions.

Rashmikaa also used her strong forehand to good effect and played some brilliant cross court shots which Desai didn't have any answer.

"It is still not sunk in. I knew Zeel is a good player and I was prepared for a 3-setter.

"But losing the second set, I thought of giving it all to win the trophy and that is what I did," said Rashmikaa.

Result: Singles (Final): Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty beat Zeel Desai 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

