Navi Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by five wickets in their Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. This is their first win after defeats on trot.

Invited to bat, UPW were all out for 135 in 19.3 overs with Grace Harris top-scoring with a 32-ball 46.

RCB chased down the target with 12 balls to spare, reaching 136 for 5 in 18 overs, with Kanika Ahuja top-scoring with 46.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Grace Harris 46, Ellyse Perry 3/16).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 136 for 5 in 18 overs (Kanika Ahuja 46; Deepti Sharma 2/26).

