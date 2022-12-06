Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Ibrahim Nurudeen struck a brace to guide Real Kashmir to a 2-1 win over Sreenidi Deccan in a sixth-round match of the I-League, here on Tuesday.

The 'Snow Leopards' trailed until the hour mark after Sreenidi Deccan struck through Asheer Akhtar in the 12th minute but the home side made a remarkable comeback to notch up its fifth win of the season at the TRC Stadium

Nurudeen restored parity in the 61st minute by converting from the spot and scored the winner in the stoppage time to hand his side all the three points.

The win saw Real Kashmir maintain their top spot in the I-League table with 16 points. They unbeaten this season with five wins and one draw.

"The boys simply lived up to the occasion and gave their best to keep the flag of Snow Leopards flying," said RKFC coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

"It was a formidable challenge to beat a team like Sreenidi Deccan. The team played exceptionally well to stage a comeback after being down 0-1 in the first half," said RKFC chairman Sandeep Chattoo.

