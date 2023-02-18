Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Real Kashmir recorded yet another comeback victory on home soil, beating Mohammedan Sporting 3-2 in an I-League match at the TRC Stadium here on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead twice through Mirlan Murzaev (14th) and Christy Davis (33rd), but the goals were cancelled out by Samuel Kynshi's double strike in the 27th and 48th minutes.

Also Read | Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Real Kashmir midfielder then turned provider for substitute Ernest Boateng who scored the late winner for the Snow Leopards in the 86th minute.

Real Kashmir started the game brightly and almost opened the scoring within six minutes when Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung whipped a cross into the six-yard area.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Mohammedan custodian Mithun Samanta misjudged the ball, and it hit the post before going out.

Eight minutes later, Mohammedan Sporting took the lead against the run of play.

Captain Marcus Joseph sent a cross at the far post for Mirlan Murzaev, who headed it beating defender Kamalpreet Singh.

But the lead lasted only 13 minutes, with Kynshi executing an excellent finish from a Bawitlung pass.

The visitors restored the lead just six minutes later when winger SK Faiaz cut the ball back for Christy Davis at the edge of the six-yard area, and the midfielder slotted it into the bottom corner.

Kynshi was there to restore the lead again with a looping cross from the edge of the penalty area.

With just four minutes of regulation time left, Ghanaian substitute Boateng scored with his first touch of the game to send the crowd into raptures. Kynshi gave an inch-perfect cross which was neatly headed in by Boateng.

At the Cooperage in Mumbai, in a battle to escape relegation, Kenkre FC wasted golden chances to settle for a goalless draw with Rajasthan United FC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)