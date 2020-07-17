Madrid [Spain], July 17 (ANI): Real Madrid sealed the La Liga title after registering their tenth consecutive win in the competition here on Friday.

Real Madrid defeated Villarreal by 2-1 with the help of Karim Benzema's brace. On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zinedine Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga table.

Also Read | National Tattoo Day 2020: Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya and Other Cricketers Who Have Inked Their Body.

This is the 34th La Liga title won by Real Madrid. The club has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

During the match, Real Madrid completely dominated their opponents. Benzema's two goals for Real Madrid came in the 29th and 77th minute of the game.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2020, Day 1, Stat Highlights: Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes Help Hosts Recover, ENG 207/3 at Stumps.

Villarreal managed to cut the deficit with Vicente Iborra's goal in the 83rd minute but it was not enough to stop Real Madrid from winning the game.

In their last game of the 2019-2020 La Liga season, Real Madrid will take on Leganes on July 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)